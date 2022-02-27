Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting on Old Seward Highway

Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots...
Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots fired on the Old Seward Highway.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots fired on the Old Seward Highway.

In a community alert, police wrote that at 1:46 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to 7830 Old Seward Highway. Police had closed East 79th Avenue between the Old Seward Highway and Lumbis Avenue in order for the crime scene team to process the location, but were allowing local traffic to access the neighborhood. According to an update posted at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, 79th Avenue is now open.

Police wrote that no arrests have been made and encouraged anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to call police dispatch at 311.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information

