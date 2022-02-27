Some light snow to end the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We add another day to the string of at or above normal temperatures as Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport topped out at 38 degrees. This makes day number 18 and we are already in the top 10 warmest February’s on record.

After a beautiful day on Saturday, clouds take over for Saturday night and continue right through Sunday. Another wave of low pressure moving from east to west out of the Gulf of Alaska and into Prince William Sound will bring a renewed threat for rain along the immediate coast and additional light accumulating wet snow for the Anchorage area beginning after midnight and continue into mid-morning on Monday.

Southeast continues to remain unsettled as well. Waves of low pressure, tapping into a strong moisture feed from the central Pacific, will also move from southeast to northwest across the region bringing a scattering of low elevation rain, and snow to elevations above 500 feet on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures in Southeast this weekend will continue to see little movement, ranging from the upper 30s for morning lows (normal is near 25 degrees), and the middle 40s for afternoon highs (normal is near 37).

Continue to enjoy Fur Ronday... have fun and stay safe!

