Streeper wins 9th Fur Rondy Open World Championships after 2 days of racing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Blayne “Buddy” Streeper was named the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race champion for the 9th time after Sunday’s heat of races was canceled due to poor trail conditions.

Without the third heat of competition, Streeper was announced as the winner of the Open World Championships on Sunday using results from the first two days of racing.

Sunday’s races were cancelled by the Alaskan Sled Dog and Racing Association due to deteriorating trails conditions.

In an email, the ASDRA and Greater Anchorage, Incorporated announced that despite efforts to maintain the trails, the freeze and thaw pattern has made trails unsafe. Fur Rondy Executive Director John McCleary wrote in a press release that the awards ceremony will take place for the results of the previous two days of racing at 1 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and D Street.

“The well-being of those remarkable sled dogs is the highest priority for the ASDRA and GAI. We have enjoyed two exciting days of racing and applaud the Rondy mushers for the expert care they take of their dogs,” wrote the ASDRA.

Streeper won by over seven minutes. JP Norris, Greg Taylor, Guy Girard and Tommy Bird scratched from the race in previous days.

Musher 2 Day totals Overall Place Blayne Streeper 2:58:10 1 Erick LaForce 3:05:59 2 Hans Gatt 3:06:20 3 Tony Blanford 3:06:40 4 Alix Crittenden 3:11:35 5 Wendy Callis 3:13:12 6 Don Cousins 3::14:31 7 Frank Habermann 3:16:46 8 Grant Beck 3:17:01 9 Andria Bond 3:17:11 10 Brent Beck 3:19:19 11 Michael Tetzner 3::22:30 12 Dave Turner 3:28:03 13 Carl Ray Erhart 3:29:28 14 Marvine Korine 3::36:53 15

After Sunday’s results, Streeper needs one more Open World Championship title to tie the all time record of 10 titles held by Alaskan mushing legend George Attla, otherwise known as the ‘Huslia Hustler.’

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

