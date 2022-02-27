Advertisement

Top WA Democrat no longer supports exported fuel tax

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM AKST
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A top Democrat in the Washington Legislature is pulling support of a proposed tax on fuel exported from the state’s five refineries that has been criticized by neighboring states.

The Seattle Times reports Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, one of the architects of a proposed $16.8 billion transportation funding measure, said Saturday he no longer backed the controversial levy.

Democrats had proposed a 6-cent-per-gallon tax on fuel exported from the state. Nearly 40% of the fuel processed in Washington refineries goes to other states, primarily Oregon.

In proposing the new tax, Democrats said it was a way for nearby states to share in the environmental burden caused by those refineries. But the backlash was swift, accompanied by legal threats.

