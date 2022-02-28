Advertisement

20-year-old killed in explosion while housesitting

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house explosion. (WCCO, MACH FAMILY, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:25 AM AKST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a home explosion that killed a woman who was there housesitting.

Smoke rose from a gaping hole in the ground in rural Lexington Township, Minnesota, all that was left of a home that exploded late Friday night.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. to a collapsed home on fire. They say the homeowners were gone, but a woman had been housesitting and caring for the dogs. Her body was found in the basement.

Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a...
Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a Minneapolis college student who hoped to study elementary education.(Source: Mach Family, WCCO via CNN)

Friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where she hoped to study elementary education.

“She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,” her friend, Shelby Rae, wrote. “She didn’t care if she was having a bad day. If you told her you were upset, she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.”

She says Mach was proud of her Czech heritage, loved to dance and was the type of friend who always wanted to bring people together.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots...
Police investigating fatal shooting on Old Seward Highway
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles takes in the celebration during her official Homecoming ball at...
Fans officially welcome Miss America home
Alaska's lone Congressman Don Young said that he is planning to introduce a bill in order to...
Congressman Young planning legislation to seize Russian yachts
Over 30 Anchorage residents gathered at the corner of Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward...
Anchorage residents rally in support of Ukraine
Blayne “Buddy” Streeper was named the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race...
Streeper wins 9th Fur Rondy Open World Championships after 2 days of racing

Latest News

Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 368,000 people, mostly women and...
520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv