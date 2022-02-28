Anchorage residents rally in support of Ukraine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of Alaskans gathered in support of Ukraine in Midtown Sunday as the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces continues.

Over 30 Anchorage residents — including some who were born in Ukraine — gathered at the corner of Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward Highway, waving signs and voicing their support the Eastern European nation facing attacks from Russia.

“Everybody’s very scared,” Mashe Freeman, a native of Ukraine, said during the rally. “I just wanted to draw everybody’s attention to this war, to this bloodshed, so people know what’s going on.”

Freeman, like many of the others from there, is worried about family.

“My family’s there in Ukraine,” Katryna Hile said. “My brother and his family, my cousins. We’re all very worried and we’re here to support Ukrainian people.”

“My family is hiding in the basement,” Oksana Deyneka added. “My 1-year-old niece is hiding in the basement, she’s being very strong. It’s all because one man is doing some crazy ideas that are not possible to complete.”

As the fighting escalates in Ukraine, communicating with loved ones becomes more challenging.

“We talk every 12 hours,” Freeman said. “We try to stay in touch when it’s possible.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on high alert Sunday after over 200 missiles were launched on Saturday. Nations from around the world have begun imposing sanctions on Russia.

The United Nations General Assembly — made up of 193 members — scheduled an emergency session for Monday to discuss Russia’s invasion. The European Union closed airspace to Russian airplanes and supplied weapons to Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens have fled into bordering countries to escape the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. refugee agency.

Protests across Russia were held by anti-war activists, according to the Associated Press. Many in the U.S. rallied on Sunday, as well as in other nations across the world. A Russian petition gathered over 930,000 signatures online condemning the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to include additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.