February closes as the 6th-warmest on record for Anchorage

Only a handful of days saw temperatures remain below normal across Southcentral Alaska
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wild rollercoaster ride of weather that was felt for most of the month of February is finally coming to an end. The nonstop stormy pattern kept Southcentral Alaska on the warm side, with this month closing around 28 degrees. It’s the sixth-warmest February on record for Anchorage, with the warmth expected to continue into March.

While any significant weather takes a backseat to the forecast this week, some daily light flurries and drizzle are possible for coastal regions of Southcentral. We could even see a few flurries for inland regions through the middle of the week.

For the first time in a very long time, the entire state as a whole lacks any winter weather or cold weather alerts. It’s a stark contrast from what we’ve dealt with this entire month.

While some flurry activity can’t be ruled out this week, the best chance for any precipitation across Southcentral will arrive by week’s end. Highs this weekend are once again set to climb near 40 degrees.

Have a wonderful Monday!

