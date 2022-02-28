Advertisement

How to talk with children about the war in Ukraine

The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and fear in small children who see or hear about the unrest. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and even fear in small children who see or hear about the war.

Pediatric psychologist Vanessa Jensen says when talking to kids about it, keep it straightforward.

”It’s far away, and that’s something that grownups do. Let the grownups take care of this right now. We get to take care of you, and then we’ll make sure the adults take care of that,” Jensen said as an example of what adults can say to children.

She said sometimes, you just need to “simplify it.”

Jensen said that kids of any age can be bothered by what they are seeing and that the images can show up in nightmares and night terrors, so it is a good idea to monitor what children see.

If a child has seen something upsetting, Jensen said it is important to ask lots of questions to gauge what they know and how they feel.

“Help them normalize those thoughts. It’s OK to feel kind of scared that this is happening in our world,” she said.

If a child is feeling unsafe, Jensen says it might help to show them Ukraine on a map so they see the fighting is far away.

No matter the child’s age, all children need extra support and reassurance from their parents right now.

Jensen said sometimes doing something helps lessen a child’s anxiety.

She suggested making a card for someone in the military, praying for the safety of people in Ukraine, or sending warm thoughts and wishing them well.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots...
Police investigating fatal shooting on Old Seward Highway
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles takes in the celebration during her official Homecoming ball at...
Fans officially welcome Miss America home
Alaska's lone Congressman Don Young said that he is planning to introduce a bill in order to...
Congressman Young planning legislation to seize Russian yachts
Over 30 Anchorage residents gathered at the corner of Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward...
Anchorage residents rally in support of Ukraine
Blayne “Buddy” Streeper was named the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race...
Streeper wins 9th Fur Rondy Open World Championships after 2 days of racing

Latest News

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera
Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 368,000 people, mostly women and...
520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe