Advertisement

Service steals the show at Nordic Ski State Championships

Service steals the show at Alaska Nordic Ski State Championships
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM AKST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The Service Cougars won both the boys and girls cross-country skiing relay events, as well as each of the individual Skimeister titles at the ASAA/First National Bank state ski championships in Fairbanks this weekend at Birch Hill Trails.

Service senior Marit Flora and junior Aaron Power earned Skimeister titles as the fastest skier over both the freestyle and classic races. Flora won both the 7.5-kilometer classic and the 5k freestyle and was also apart of the winning 4x3k relay team.

Power won the 10k classic and the 7.5k freestyle and was also apart of the winning relay team.

“Very impressed, especially with boys. They are all juniors and sophomores and freshmen, no seniors on the boys team” Service head coach Jan Buron said.

Boys Classic

1. Aaron Power, Service, 28:52.7

2. Josh Baurick, West Valley, 28:54.6

3. Murphy Kimball, West, 30:27.2

4. PJ Bragonier, West Valley, 30:41.3

5. Hatcher Menkens, West

Boys Freestyle

1. Aaron Power, Service, 21:05.2

2. Elias Soule, Service, 21:08.7

3. Oskar Flora, Service, 21:26.5

4. Hatcher Menkens, West, 21:32.5

5. Josh Baurick, West Valley

Girls Classic

1. Marit Flora, Service, 24:07.4

2. Meredith Schwartz, Service, 24:42.5

3. Katey Houser, Palmer, 24:52.7

4. Robyn Miller, South, 24:55.7

5. Lily Pannkuk, West

Girls Freestyle

1. Marit Flora, Service, 15:04.4

2. Katey Houser, Palmer, 15:35.2

3. Natalie Hood, West, 15:46.5

4. Abigail Haas, Lathrop, 15:47.6

5. Meredith Schwartz, Service, 15:49.9;

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots...
Police investigating fatal shooting on Old Seward Highway
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles takes in the celebration during her official Homecoming ball at...
Fans officially welcome Miss America home
Alaska's lone Congressman Don Young said that he is planning to introduce a bill in order to...
Congressman Young planning legislation to seize Russian yachts
Over 30 Anchorage residents gathered at the corner of Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward...
Anchorage residents rally in support of Ukraine
Blayne “Buddy” Streeper was named the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race...
Streeper wins 9th Fur Rondy Open World Championships after 2 days of racing

Latest News

Blayne “Buddy” Streeper was named the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race...
Streeper wins 9th Fur Rondy Open World Championships after 2 days of racing
Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad of Team 7 were crowned Iron Dog 2022 champions as the first team...
Team 7 wins Iron Dog 2022 in dominating fashion
Aklestad and Olstad champs for first time since 2020
Team 7 wins Iron Dog
Iron Dog 2022 champions
Team 7 wins Iron Dog 2022 in dominating fashion