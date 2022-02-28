Service steals the show at Nordic Ski State Championships

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The Service Cougars won both the boys and girls cross-country skiing relay events, as well as each of the individual Skimeister titles at the ASAA/First National Bank state ski championships in Fairbanks this weekend at Birch Hill Trails.

Service senior Marit Flora and junior Aaron Power earned Skimeister titles as the fastest skier over both the freestyle and classic races. Flora won both the 7.5-kilometer classic and the 5k freestyle and was also apart of the winning 4x3k relay team.

Power won the 10k classic and the 7.5k freestyle and was also apart of the winning relay team.

“Very impressed, especially with boys. They are all juniors and sophomores and freshmen, no seniors on the boys team” Service head coach Jan Buron said.

Boys Classic

1. Aaron Power, Service, 28:52.7

2. Josh Baurick, West Valley, 28:54.6

3. Murphy Kimball, West, 30:27.2

4. PJ Bragonier, West Valley, 30:41.3

5. Hatcher Menkens, West

Boys Freestyle

1. Aaron Power, Service, 21:05.2

2. Elias Soule, Service, 21:08.7

3. Oskar Flora, Service, 21:26.5

4. Hatcher Menkens, West, 21:32.5

5. Josh Baurick, West Valley

Girls Classic

1. Marit Flora, Service, 24:07.4

2. Meredith Schwartz, Service, 24:42.5

3. Katey Houser, Palmer, 24:52.7

4. Robyn Miller, South, 24:55.7

5. Lily Pannkuk, West

Girls Freestyle

1. Marit Flora, Service, 15:04.4

2. Katey Houser, Palmer, 15:35.2

3. Natalie Hood, West, 15:46.5

4. Abigail Haas, Lathrop, 15:47.6

5. Meredith Schwartz, Service, 15:49.9;

