Suspect arrested, victim identified after deadly shooting on Old Seward Highway in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Anchorage, according to a news release from Anchorage police.
William J. Gary, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.
At 1:44 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to 4830 Old Seward Highway on reports of shots fired inside Al’s Alaskan Inn. Officers found 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr. dead at the scene.
Detectives found there was a conflict between Gary and Magalei before the shooting, according to the release.
Gary was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday and booked into jail.
The motive for the shooting is still being investigated but police do not believe it was random.
