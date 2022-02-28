Suspect arrested, victim identified after deadly shooting on Old Seward Highway in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Anchorage, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

William J. Gary, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

At 1:44 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to 4830 Old Seward Highway on reports of shots fired inside Al’s Alaskan Inn. Officers found 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr. dead at the scene.

Detectives found there was a conflict between Gary and Magalei before the shooting, according to the release.

Gary was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday and booked into jail.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated but police do not believe it was random.

