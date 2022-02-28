Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:56 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police report that an adult male was found dead after responding to a report of shots...
Police investigating fatal shooting on Old Seward Highway
Alaska's lone Congressman Don Young said that he is planning to introduce a bill in order to...
Congressman Young planning legislation to seize Russian yachts
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles takes in the celebration during her official Homecoming ball at...
Fans officially welcome Miss America home
Blayne “Buddy” Streeper was named the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race...
Streeper wins 9th Fur Rondy Open World Championships after 2 days of racing
Over 30 Anchorage residents gathered at the corner of Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward...
Anchorage residents rally in support of Ukraine

Latest News

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court to weigh limits to EPA efforts on climate change
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland, where volunteers offer food, rides and shelter. Since...
Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat