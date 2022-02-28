"Warmth" extends into first days of March

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday’s sunset was accompanied by a colorful glow of reds and oranges behind the Alaska Range, closing the book on this last weekend of February, 2022. The high temperature of 39 degrees measured at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, makes for the 18th day in a row of at or above normal highs. Heading into the weekend, Anchorage was sitting at the seventh warmest February since official records began in the early 1950′s. After a quick, and very preliminary, calculation of the temperatures that occurred Saturday and Sunday, it appears that Anchorage could end up being near the fifth warmest. Stay tuned to see what Monday brings.

Speaking of Monday. A few rain and higher elevation snow showers will move across Prince William Sounds locations overnight. A few widely scattered wet snow showers may survive the trip over the Chugach Mountains and fall in the Anchorage area between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday. Then, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a fair amount of sunny breaks into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies continue into Tuesday, with Wednesday being the day to see the most sunshine. And yes, temperatures in the low to middle 30s, mean the above normal stretch will continue into the beginning of March.

Southeast Alaska will remain under the influence of an onshore flow from the south and east on Monday. This will keep clouds around, though some sunny breaks will occur into the afternoon. There will also be scattered rain showers near sea level with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Snow will fall in elevations above 1500 feet, but with light accumulations.

Make it a great week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.