Woman accused of driving school bus under the influence with 21 kids on board in Sitka

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman is facing charges after driving a school bus while under the influence with kids on board, according to a news release from the Sitka Police Department.

Kristi M. Coltharp, 61, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence.

Police received a report around 2:40 p.m. Thursday of a school bus swerving on Edgecumbe Drive, hitting a parked vehicle and a street sign.

When officers showed up, they found the bus on Edgecumbe Drive near Kostrometinoff Street. Officers saw the bus on the wrong side of the road on the sidewalk, according to the release. The bus continued on Edgecumbe Drive in the wrong lane and nearly hit a marked police car.

After officer’s attempts to stop the driver with lights and sirens, the bus continued on Edgecumbe Drive, driving onto the sidewalk and curbs, the release said.

The bus eventually stopped on a sidewalk and Coltharp was taken into custody.

Twenty-one elementary school students were on board the bus. No injuries were reported.

