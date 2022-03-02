Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
The principal at East High School says the majority of students and staff continue to wear masks
ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Senate
Initiative recognizing Alaska Native tribes to appear on November ballot

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances.
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances