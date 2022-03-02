Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed jewel store manager confronts would-be thief

The building manager appears with a gun as a would-be thief tries to break into jewelry store. (Source: WBBM, QADAR MOHAMMED, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A thief was caught on camera in the middle of night trying to break into a jewelry store in Chicago.

Early Friday morning, a man broke one window, but before he could get in, the building manager came out with a gun.

It’s hard to show off the merchandise when all the customers at Jewels of Chicago see is a busted door.

“For me, this store is bread and butter,” said owner Qadar Mohammed.

With plenty of jewelry on display, a man in a blue jacket decided he wanted some for free.

“We cannot predict who’s coming, who’s doing what after hours,” Mohammed said.

Surveillance video shows the man lurking first and when people walk by just before 1 a.m., he waits for them to pass then peeks in the window.

He leaves for a second, comes back with a heavy metal chain and throws it right at the glass door.

“The first time he hit that and walked away, he was checking to see if he would hear an alarm,” Jason Quach said.

The man broke one panel of glass, but no alarm goes off.

However, Quach, who manages the building, was at the office and heard the commotion.

“I don’t think he expected anyone to be inside,” he said.

The video shows as the man pick up the chain again to break the second glass and finds out who’s inside.

“The moment he saw me come out with my firearm drawn, he quickly ran away, and I just heard, ‘no, no, no,’” Quach said.

A different angle of the surveillance video shows Quach run down the stairs with his gun.

Although Quach did not fire a shot, he said he was ready to and hopes he gave the man a scare.

At last check, the suspect is not yet in custody.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
The principal at East High School says the majority of students and staff continue to wear masks
ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Senate
Initiative recognizing Alaska Native tribes to appear on November ballot

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances.
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances