Advertisement

Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
The principal at East High School says the majority of students and staff continue to wear masks
ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Senate
Initiative recognizing Alaska Native tribes to appear on November ballot

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances.
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances