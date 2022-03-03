Advertisement

11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.(mokee81 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM AKST
(KKCO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Colorado student died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus, police said.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, the girl tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

