Advertisement

Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
By Matt Petrillo
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Police say a 12-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia. Authorities claim the boy was armed and involved in a shootout with police when he was killed.

In a surveillance video, the voice of what sounds like an injured police officer can be heard after a gun battle rocked a South Philly neighborhood.

Investigators say a social media post initially led four undercover officers traveling in an unmarked vehicle into the area for a gun investigation.

Officers then saw two boys on bicycles. One of them was a 12-year-old with a gun. Officers then turned on their vehicle’s police lights, which is when officers say someone opened fire on the vehicle.

“The officer that was positioned in the rear passenger was struck by shards of glass in face and in his eyes,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

Police say the boys then ran away as police exchanged fire.

A bullet struck the 12-year-old in his back and exited his left chest, killing him. He’s been identified as Thomas Siderio.

“I came to the door and I looked over here, and the boy was on my pavement,” resident Maureen Flocco said. “And I went back into the house and sat down and I was in awe.”

Siderio was a seventh grader at Sharswood Elementary School. He was reported missing to Philly police in April 2020, but returned a few days later.

The shooting also left bullet holes in two parked cars.

Police also recovered from the scene a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a laser. Police are investigating to figure out exactly who fired at the officers.

“I don’t understand these kids with these guns,” Flocco said. “Where are they getting them from?”

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and questioned by police. He was later released.

The four officers involved are on administrative duty as authorities investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
The principal at East High School says the majority of students and staff continue to wear masks
ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Court System logo.
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower...
Supreme Court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI surveillance bias suit
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A thief (right) robbed a Walgreens in San Francisco and assaulted a customer (left) in the...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas