Advertisement

ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday was the first day of the Anchorage School District’s new policy that makes masking optional for students and staff. Now three days in, principals reported the majority of students were still wearing masks, even though they didn’t have to.

“I just walked around the building right before lunch and I would have to say about 90% of our students — which is high — about 90% of our kids are walking around, they’ll have their mask on,” East High Principal Ron Brown said. “It hasn’t been a problem. I haven’t noticed a major difference.”

Brown estimated about 80% of his staff were also wearing masks.

Anchorage School Superintendent Deena Bishop said she thinks the new policy is generally going over well, although she has heard concerns from a handful of parents. Bishop said parents report their child is feeling pressured to either put their masks on or to take them off at school. That pressure, she says, isn’t coming from fellow students, it’s coming from some staff members.

“Just simple comments as, ‘boy I wish I could see your face,’ if a person is masked, ‘that smile,’” Bishop said. “Or, you know, ‘if we cared about others we would put our masks back on.’’'

Bishop said the district is looking into the incidents and reminding staff that masking is a parental decision, and they need to respect what families feel is best. Bishop said children shouldn’t feel pressured to put a mask on or take it off and adults shouldn’t judge whatever decision is made.

“I think that now is the time to let our parents lead their children and lead with their concerns and the risk taking in their own homes,” Bishop said. “Because we may have immunocompromised people in our homes, and so let parents decide. Let children come to school. Let’s teach and let them learn.”

Bishop said a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision has also made masking optional on school buses. She said the district will still have masks available for any student who wants one.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Court System logo.
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog

Latest News

The state of Alaska reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as cases...
Alaska reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days; hospitalizations decline
Dallas Seavey is contemplating taking a break from mushing after this year's Iditarod.
Dallas Seavey contemplates taking a break form Iditarod after this year's race
Pipeline Vocal Project is headed to Dubai.
Pipeline Vocal Project is headed to Dubai to perform
Pipeline Vocal Project is headed to Dubai.
Pipeline Vocal Project heads to Dubai
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog