ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday was the first day of the Anchorage School District’s new policy that makes masking optional for students and staff. Now three days in, principals reported the majority of students were still wearing masks, even though they didn’t have to.

“I just walked around the building right before lunch and I would have to say about 90% of our students — which is high — about 90% of our kids are walking around, they’ll have their mask on,” East High Principal Ron Brown said. “It hasn’t been a problem. I haven’t noticed a major difference.”

Brown estimated about 80% of his staff were also wearing masks.

Anchorage School Superintendent Deena Bishop said she thinks the new policy is generally going over well, although she has heard concerns from a handful of parents. Bishop said parents report their child is feeling pressured to either put their masks on or to take them off at school. That pressure, she says, isn’t coming from fellow students, it’s coming from some staff members.

“Just simple comments as, ‘boy I wish I could see your face,’ if a person is masked, ‘that smile,’” Bishop said. “Or, you know, ‘if we cared about others we would put our masks back on.’’'

Bishop said the district is looking into the incidents and reminding staff that masking is a parental decision, and they need to respect what families feel is best. Bishop said children shouldn’t feel pressured to put a mask on or take it off and adults shouldn’t judge whatever decision is made.

“I think that now is the time to let our parents lead their children and lead with their concerns and the risk taking in their own homes,” Bishop said. “Because we may have immunocompromised people in our homes, and so let parents decide. Let children come to school. Let’s teach and let them learn.”

Bishop said a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision has also made masking optional on school buses. She said the district will still have masks available for any student who wants one.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.