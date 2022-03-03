Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Iron Dog 2022 winners Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM AKST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iron Dog Team 7 riders Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad have now won two out of the last three Iron Dog races. Team 7 didn’t just win this year’s Iron Dog, they dominated it.

Aklestad and Olstad took first place by nearly 3 hours over the second place finishing team of Mike Morgan and Chris Olds. Team 7 began the race from the start line at the Menard Sports Center in the 21st position, but that was the last time that the Iron Dog tracker on their website didn’t show Team 7 in the lead. Aklestad and Olstad were first to arrive in the checkpoints of both McGrath and Nome before getting to the finish line first as well in a time of 53 hours, 27 minutes and 21 seconds.

Even though the two have dominated the race the past few years, their dominance may soon be coming to an end.

“I got one more in me and we’ll see after that,” Olstad said. “Coming to an end though.”

Winning the Iron Dog is an historic moment for anyone, but for Olstad and Aklstad it is an even greater feat winning the “world’s longest, toughest snowmachine race.”

This year’s title marks Olstad’s fifth championship, making him just the third racer to accomplish the feat. Akelstad isn’t far behind, winning his third Iron Dog title last Saturday.

“I’m going to retire at 40 so I’ve got at least one more,” Aklestad said.

