Increasing snow chances into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The return to active weather across the state has spawned winter storm warnings and winter storm watches across Western Alaska. While the primary impacts will remain to our west, Southcentral Alaska will see a wintry mix in the forecast daily through Sunday morning.

This morning, an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska is kicking plenty of moisture into coastal regions of Southcentral. While the downsloping winds are keeping Anchorage and inland areas on the drier side, the winds will die down later today. As this occurs we’ll see some light snow build in through the afternoon hours. Any accumulation will be minor, with slick spots being the main issue through the day.

While the freeze-thaw pattern stays with us, it’s possible that temperatures into the night struggle to fall below freezing. This comes ahead of our next storm, which is prompting the weather alerts for Western Alaska. As the low pulls out of the north Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea, it will lead to windy conditions for portions of the Aleutians. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph in some spots, as the low advances north towards the Seward Peninsula. While the parent low will stay well away from Southcentral, we’ll still feel the effects here. Winds are expected to increase through the night out of the southeast up to 40 mph, with higher gusts along Turnagain Arm and the Hillside. These winds will keep temperatures elevated through the night, with the likelihood that many locations stay above freezing through the night.

These winds will also prevent many inland areas from seeing any precipitation through the day Friday. While a slight chance for snow does exist, our better shot of seeing any accumulation arrives overnight Friday into Saturday. This comes as a secondary plume of moisture builds into Southcentral, where inland areas will see a decent shot of accumulation. While Saturday will bring rain and snow, the ceremonial start of the Iditarod will start off with snow, with a gradual transition to a wintry mix as temperatures warm into the mid 30s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

