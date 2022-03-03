Advertisement

Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says

Taylor Schabusiness is being held on $2 million cash bond.
By Sarah Thomsen and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM AKST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A woman accused of dismembering a man’s body is said to have an obsession with Jeffrey Dahmer.

According to WBAY, 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was charged with intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and sexual assault for the death of a 25-year-old man in Green Bay last week.

Warning: The details of the case are graphic and disturbing.

Court documents say the victim’s mother found her son’s head in a bucket in the basement of her home.

Prosecutors said Schabusiness admitted to doing meth, strangling the victim during sex, then dismembering his body.

“One of the things that I have found out from talking to different sources of mine on this case is that the suspect in this case had a very ... had an infatuation almost with Jeffrey Dahmer and with Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes,” said Anne Schwartz who broke the story on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee in 1991 and has since written two books about it, researching a criminal mind.

Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men or boys in Ohio and Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991.

The crimes are unthinkable to most people.

“Thirty years later, it’s still the same. It’s still the same feeling, still very similar to finding out that someone like this was living in in our midst. What makes it unusual is that it’s a woman,” Schwartz said.

As Schwartz read the criminal complaint in this case, she pointed out comments police say Schabusiness made to them, including she “liked it.”

“And that is what makes this case different to me is that she is admitting -- if what is in the criminal complaint is accurate -- she is admitting that there’s a predilection to that, that there was a thrill to that in in some way,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz believes Schabusiness’s Facebook page is even more revealing, explaining she appears to be using it to “telegraph” some of the sentiment.

Police say Schabusiness used meth and other drugs with the victim before his death. To that, Schwartz says, “people do drugs all the time and they don’t do this.”

While the focus for many of us is on the person charged in this crime, Schwartz doesn’t want people to forget about the victim. He hasn’t been identified, out of respect to the family’s wish for privacy.

Schwartz says the victim is who the case is really all about.

