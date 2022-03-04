Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is keeping the active and warm weather in place across the state.

The low pressure system — which is quickly moving up the coast of Western Alaska — has spawned numerous weather alerts, of which heavy snow, ice, and blowing snow will be an issue. While winds won’t be as gusty as portions of the Aleutians saw yesterday, areas through Western Alaska will easily see gusts from 35 to 55 mph through the rest of the day.

The tightening pressure gradient is also being felt in Southcentral, as winds have been increasing through the night. Thanks to our southeasterly winds, temperatures for many locations have easily climbed into the 40s and will remain there through most of the day.

While the highest wind gusts will be felt along Turnagain Arm and the hillside, winds in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will easily top out in the 30 to 40 mph range. Be careful driving on the roads, as the winds and icy conditions could pose a problems at times.

As the low pressure pulls off to the north, winds in Southcentral will subside through the afternoon and evening hours. This will open the door for some spotty showers to push through Anchorage. However, most inland locations will likely remain on the drier side.

If you have any plans for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod, you will want to go ahead and prepare for snow. A new low pressure system will lift north into the Gulf of Alaska and set the stage for snow to build into Southcentral overnight into Saturday.

With temperatures remaining near freezing, the snow will be very wet and create slick road conditions across Southcentral. The snow will be the heaviest through the morning hours, before gradually tapering off into the afternoon and evening. 2 to 4 inches of snow can be expected for Anchorage and the Mat-Su, with localized heavier amounts. Elsewhere, we can expect several inches of snow through portions of Prince William Sound, while areas bordering the Gulf of Alaska will likely see a wintry mix with little to no accumulation.

The snow will come to an end through the day Saturday, with a ridge of high pressure nosing into Southwest Alaska. This will open the door for clearer skies to return to Southcentral. While sunshine will greet us for the first part of next week, the recent snow will lead to morning fog through at least Monday morning.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend.

