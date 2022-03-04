Advertisement

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

Dallas Seavey wins historic 5th Iditarod
Dallas Seavey wins historic 5th Iditarod
By Mark Thiessen
Updated: 6 hours ago
TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) - Defending champion Dallas Seavey could make history in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Seavey is seeking his sixth race win, which would be the most for any musher.

But the 35-year-old says he’s secure enough to take a break from the race after this year. He’s not calling it a retirement, but the musher from Talkeetna, Alaska, says he wants to spend more time raising his daughter.

He tells The Associated Press he doesn’t know how many more races he has in him, but this year’s edition will be the last for a little while. The fan-friendly ceremonial start will be Saturday in Anchorage, with the real race starting Sunday in Willow, Alaska.

Dallas Seavey is chasing his record sixth Iditarod championship, and considering taking a break from mushing after this year's race.

