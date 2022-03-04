Advertisement

Alaska reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days; hospitalizations decline

The state of Alaska reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as cases...
The state of Alaska reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as cases continue to decline.(AP)
By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as cases continue to decline.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 648 new cases — 345 on Wednesday and 303 on Thursday. Of those, three were nonresident cases.

The state remains in the “high” alert status for case rates, according to DHSS.

Read more: ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy

Alaska remains third in the nationwide ranking for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has a seven-day case rate of 307 cases per 100,000 people, only behind Montana and Idaho. This is down from a case rate of 465.9 on Wednesday.

There have been 1,158 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Alaska. The state only reports new deaths on Wednesdays.

Cases for Feb. 25-March 3 are down 25% when compared to Feb. 18-24.

There are currently 58 people in Alaska hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down from 77 in Wednesday’s report. Among all people hospitalized, 4.5% of people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Only one person hospitalized currently requires a ventilator.

Stay up to date with the Alaska's News Source Digital Digest

Across the state, there are 32 adult intensive care unit beds available, with seven available in Anchorage.

Vaccine rates remain stagnant, with 71.1% of residents, military members and veterans having received at least one vaccination dose and 63.9% completing their primary immunization series. Booster shots have been administered to 26.7% of residents.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
The principal at East High School says the majority of students and staff continue to wear masks
ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Court System logo.
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog

Latest News

AP
Alaska reports 28 more deaths to COVID-19, more than 500 new cases
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 772 COVID-19 cases over last 3 days; only 2 adult ICU beds available in Anchorage
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 854 COVID-19 cases over 2 days as sharp decline continues
The state of Alaska reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases since they last reported new numbers last...
Alaska reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections over last 5 days