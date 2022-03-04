Alaska reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days; hospitalizations decline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as cases continue to decline.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 648 new cases — 345 on Wednesday and 303 on Thursday. Of those, three were nonresident cases.

The state remains in the “high” alert status for case rates, according to DHSS.

Alaska remains third in the nationwide ranking for community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has a seven-day case rate of 307 cases per 100,000 people, only behind Montana and Idaho. This is down from a case rate of 465.9 on Wednesday.

There have been 1,158 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Alaska. The state only reports new deaths on Wednesdays.

Cases for Feb. 25-March 3 are down 25% when compared to Feb. 18-24.

There are currently 58 people in Alaska hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down from 77 in Wednesday’s report. Among all people hospitalized, 4.5% of people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Only one person hospitalized currently requires a ventilator.

Across the state, there are 32 adult intensive care unit beds available, with seven available in Anchorage.

Vaccine rates remain stagnant, with 71.1% of residents, military members and veterans having received at least one vaccination dose and 63.9% completing their primary immunization series. Booster shots have been administered to 26.7% of residents.

