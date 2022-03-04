Campbell Elementary students celebrate ‘Fun Rondy’ on the last day of school before spring break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, students at Campbell Elementary School had their own celebration they called “Fun Rondy,” organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Association. It featured nearly a dozen events inside and outside the school, including outhouse races, ice bowling and snow sculpture carving out of modeling clay.

Principal Jenny Whitt said the celebration took lots of planning, and lots of help from local businesses and volunteers to pull off. The idea was to give a taste of Anchorage’s annual Fur Rendezvous fun to children, even if their families were unable to go to the official events.

“Not every family has the opportunity. Maybe they had other obligations, or they just weren’t able to,” she said. “So we wanted our students to have those experiences.”

Campbell Elementary is a STEM school, which means science, technology, engineering and math are built into most lessons. Whitt said the Fun Rondy celebration had lots of opportunities for students to learn, particularly as each class designed and built their own outhouses for the outhouse race.

“They got to use power tools. It’s kind of fun because some of them are put together amazingly and some of them have screws in the middle of PCV pipes for no reason. And that’s all part of learning,” she said.

