Advertisement

A cycle of high winds, wet snow and rain

A rain-snow mix possible for Saturday’s ceremonial Iditarod start
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM AKST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of low pressure are bringing in a wet mix of snow and rain, along with high winds in the next two days. Anchorage is on the edge of the weather activity, but will still see high winds.

Winds from the southeast will ramp up overnight and continue Friday through the morning commute. Expect winds 20-30 miles per hour in town, with gusts to 45 mph. Higher elevations of the Anchorage area and locations near Turnagain Arm could see stronger winds around 30-45 mph, gusting to 65 mph. Get the earplugs ready for windy night on the hillside.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House majority proposes one-time $1,300 energy relief check
The principal at East High School says the majority of students and staff continue to wear masks
ASD superintendent says some parents raising concerns about new optional masking policy
Kellsie Green died from complications of heroin withdrawal. A law in her name would mandate...
Parents push for Kellsie’s Law to save children from addiction
Nicolas Petit speaks with KTUU at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on the Iditarod trail, March 5,...
‘I’m in a pickle.’ Four-time champ to take over Petit’s dog team after positive COVID test
The Alaska Court System logo.
Pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s criminal justice system add to case backlog

Latest News

Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
JP-7 day 3-3-22
Windy, warm and wet weather
Increasing snow chances into the weekend
Increasing snow chances into the weekend