A cycle of high winds, wet snow and rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of low pressure are bringing in a wet mix of snow and rain, along with high winds in the next two days. Anchorage is on the edge of the weather activity, but will still see high winds.

Winds from the southeast will ramp up overnight and continue Friday through the morning commute. Expect winds 20-30 miles per hour in town, with gusts to 45 mph. Higher elevations of the Anchorage area and locations near Turnagain Arm could see stronger winds around 30-45 mph, gusting to 65 mph. Get the earplugs ready for windy night on the hillside.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.