Pipeline Vocal Project is headed to Dubai to perform

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:55 AM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pipeline Vocal Project is Alaska’s first all female vocal trio. The modern a cappella group is headed to Dubai to perform at the World Expo this weekend.

The group has been preparing for the last month or so, stacking up on rehearsals and getting ready to perform on what they say is one of their biggest opportunities to date.

“We’ve been working so hard together,” soprano Adriana Latonio said. “I just feel like it’s totally starting to pay off so, I’m just going to try and enjoy the moment on a big stage with these ladies. It’ll be such a blessing.”

The trio was founded in 2019 and released their debut album Bronze on July 10, 2021.

”A bunch of countries come together to share their creation and innovation that they’ve accomplished in the last few years,” Lisa Hawkins said. “I believe it happens once every five years and we’re just really honored to be able to go, represent Alaska and you know do what we love to do and share our music.”

After the group’s performance at the World Expo, they are extending their layover in Washington to compete in Harmony Sweepstakes, an a cappella competition.

“I’m really excited to see the differences between all the pavilions and then there are different pavilions on like sustainability and business,” Molly Dieni said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit overwhelming and I’ll just try and take in as much of it as I can.”

