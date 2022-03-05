Advertisement

Anchorage man found guilty of murder for shooting his wife in 2017

By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM AKST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for killing his wife in 2017, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

According to a Friday press release from the department, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston handed down a guilty verdict for 45-year-old Adam Sullivan following a five-week, non-jury trial. Sullivan is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

He was initially charged with both first- and second-degree murder in 2017 after his wife, Brandy Sullivan, was found fatally shot in her Campbell Park home.

“The judge found that the married couple separated in the months leading up to the murder and Adam Sullivan moved into another residence with his girlfriend,” the release states. “However, he was jealous of his wife’s actions. He followed her to her home in Anchorage on Feb. 16, 2017, and assaulted her, causing blunt force trauma to her head and arm, then shot her once in the head and three times in the back.”

According to the Department of Law, Sullivan admitted to his girlfriend and brother over the phone that he had killed his wife. In the trial, Marston determined that Sullivan had “knowingly and intentionally” caused his wife’s death. He is being held without bail until his sentencing hearing.

According to the release, Sullivan faces up to 99 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

In the years leading up to the trial, Brandy Sullivan’s family expressed frustrations with delays, attributed in part to complications imposed on the court system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want justice because what happened to my sister was horrible,” Sullivan’s sister, Tina Novotney, said in January.

The family released balloons on the anniversary of Sullivan’s death last month.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

