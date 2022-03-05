Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Unleashed Alaska

Dogs and muddy paws-one Anchorage woman has found a solution to the problem all dog owners face. In this week's Furcast, Ellie get a tour of 'Unleashed Alaska.'
By Elinor Baty
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM AKST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Growing up in Barrow, Alaska, Chelsea Coartney is used to Alaska weather. Snow, rain and of course the infamous break-up. As a mom of four and a pet parent to three dogs, she is well versed in dealing with mud.

But one day Coartney had an idea — what if her family could go to the dog park and not have to worry about muddy paws or cold temperatures? It was an idea that grew into a business.

Now located in Anchorage, Coartney owns “Unleashed Alaska,” an indoor dog park, dog boarding and doggy daycare center. Manager Melissa Sanders even has dog training packages available for people who need a little extra help with their pooch.

The dog park is run by a trusty team of “Rufferees,” ready to settle any argument that arises and keep the park looking nice and clean for visitors. The whole experience at Unleashed Alaska is an experience sure to make tails wag.

