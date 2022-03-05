Iditarod live blog: Teams hit the trail in ceremonial start of 50th running

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This live blog is where the Alaska’s News Source team will post breaking updates, race standings and more throughout the 50th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

March 5 - 1:30 p.m.

Mushers now set their sights on Sunday’s official start in Willow

Saturday’s ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage gave fans a chance to see their favorite mushers and dogs up close. The race action officially kicks off Sunday as teams get down to business, starting 2 p.m. Sunday in Willow. From there, it’s 964 miles to the finish line in Nome, where 49 teams — made up of 32 men and 17 women, 13 rookies and racers from five different countries — will attempt to hit 21 checkpoints along the way before crossing under the burled arch.

Race times in recent years have typically taken just over a week. Last year, Dallas Seavey crossed the finish line in 7 days, 14 hours, 8 minutes and 57 seconds.

March 5 - 11:49 a.m.

All Iditarod mushers have left 4th Avenue

Rookie Gerhardt Thiart of Cheboygan Michigan, Karin Hendrickson of Willow, rookie Kailyn Davis of Fairbanks, Travis Beals of Fairbanks, Lisbet Norris of Fairbanks and Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of Chazey-Bons France have all left 4th Avenue in Anchorage.

Joshua McNeal of Fairbanks, Chad Stoddard of Anchorage, rookie Apayauq Reitan of Kaktovik, Matt Paveglio of Anchorage, Yuka Honda of Healy and Hugh Neff of Anchorage — carrying a Ukrainian flag —have all left.

Most of the field of dog teams in the 50th Iditarod are out on the trail in Anchorage for the ceremonial start. Stay up to date with our live blog: https://bit.ly/3pEG8oR Posted by Alaska's News Source on Saturday, March 5, 2022

March 5 - 11:22 a.m.

Former Iditarod Champions out on the trail

Rookie Bridgett Watkins of Fairbanks, 2019 Iditarod champion and 2022 Kuskokwim 300 winner Pete Kaiser of Bethel, and four-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser of Big Lake have all departed the ceremonial start.

(from left to right) U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, former Iditarod musher DeeDee Jonrowe and former Iditarod champion Martin Buser pose for a photo before the ceremonial start of the 2022 Iditarod. (Alaska's News Source)

March 5 - 11:15 a.m.

Mushers continue to depart 4th Avenue

Matt Hall from Two Rivers, rookie Amanda Otto from Denali, Mille Porsild from Denmark, Jeff Deeter from Fairbanks and Ryne Olson from Two Rivers are all out on the trail.

March 5 - 11:00 a.m.

Scenes from the ceremonial start of Iditarod

Aaron Peck from Grand Prairie Alberta, rookie Joe Taylor from Fairbanks, Aaron Burmeister from Nome, Kristy Berington from Knik, Deke Naaktgeboren from Fairbanks and Anja Radano from Talkeetna have left.

Brent Sass from Eureka — who has already won two legs of the Yukon Quest and the Copper Basin 300 this winter — is now on the Iditarod trail. Dan Kaduce of Chantanika, Julie Ahnen of Cantwell, and three-time Iditarod winner Mitch Seavey are now on the trail.

March 5 - 10:45 a.m.

Half of the Iditarod mushers are on the trail

Riley Dyche of Fairbanks, Lev Shvarts of Willow, Ryan Redington of Knik, Richie Diehl of Aniak and rookie KattiJo Deeter of Fairbanks have left.

Reigning Iditarod Champion Dallas Seavey has left 4th Avenue and is now on the Iditarod trail. Seavey is a five-time winner in search of a his record-setting sixth title, breaking his tie with fellow five-time champ Rick Swenson.

March 5 - 10:30 a.m.

The 50th Iditarod has begun

Ramey Smith from Willow, Anna Berington from Knik, Matthew Failor from Willow, Mats Pettersson from Kiruna Sweden, and 2018 Iditarod champion Joar Leifseth Ulson from Mo i Rana Norway have all started their Iditarod.

The list of all mushers competing in this year’s Iditarod can be found on their website.

Rookie Hanna Lyrek of Alta Norway has now begun her first Iditarod, joining fellow rookie Sean Williams — the first musher to leave the start — on the trail. Fellow rookie Eric Kelly of Knik followed Lyrek.

March 5 - 10:15 a.m.

The 50th Iditarod has begun

Mushers began leaving downtown headed for Campbell Airstrip at 10 a.m. So far, the first six mushers have departed from the start line on Fourth Avenue.

Mushers that are already on the trail are Sean Williams from Chugiak, Jeff King from Denali Park, Michelle Phillips from Tagish, Yukon Territories, Paige Drobny from Cantwell, Martin Massicotte from St-Tite, Quebec, and Jessie Holmes from Brushkana.

Mushers will continue to get on the trail until noon.

March 5 - 9:15 a.m.

Pre-start festivities underway

Dog teams and mushers are doing last-minute checks and preparations as they head out on the roads in downtown Anchorage this morning. From there, teams will take a route through the University campus and Campbell Creek tract. Heavy snow is also continuing to fall, adding an extra element to the day.

The ceremonial start of #Iditarod2022 is less than an hour away! Here's a look at what's going on in downtown Anchorage... Posted by Alaska's News Source on Saturday, March 5, 2022

March 5 - 8:51 a.m.

Iditarod weather report from meteorologist Joe Bartosik

Obviously, snow has started in the Anchorage metro area with big, wet flakes. Snow will continue at this rate intensity probably through the start time and into the early afternoon. We will easily see a couple of inches of fresh snow on the ground by race time at 10 a.m. If it continues snowing, which I think we will, 5 inches by mid-afternoon clearly not out of the question.

March 5 - 8:18 a.m.

Anchorage prepares for return of Iditarod ceremonial start

Final preparations continued in downtown Anchorage on Friday for the Iditarod’s ceremonial start.

The signs are in place, along with the fences where fans are expected to line 4th Avenue to watch the 49 sled dog teams pass by them on their way from downtown Anchorage to the Campbell Airstrip. Snow for sled dog teams to race on is the only thing missing, but that’s expected to be in place by the time the festivities start Saturday morning.

Read full story: Anchorage prepares for return of Iditarod ceremonial start

