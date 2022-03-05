‘It’s inspiring’: Alaska legislators rally in support of Ukraine

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A bipartisan group of Alaska legislators gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Friday to show solidarity for Ukraine.

Viktor Tkachenko Bell, 17, moved to Alaska just over a year ago from Ukraine to work at the Juneau Dance Theatre. He said it’s inspiring to see the support his home country is receiving.

“I’m so proud of every Ukrainian, of every person there, of every person who supports Ukraine,” he said. “It means a lot.”

Sen. Josh Revak, R-Anchorage, introduced a resolution before the Senate on Friday, urging the U.S. to ban Russian energy imports and increase Alaska oil production to fill that gap.

“We care about the environment, and if we produce here, we can make sure it’s done right,” he said.

The resolution is similar to legislation being supported by Alaska’s congressional delegation that would prohibit Russian energy imports during the war in Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t taken that option the table, but there have been concerns that banning Russian oil imports would see already high prices skyrocket.

The Alaska Department of Revenue reports that the North Slope crude oil price was over $115 a barrel as of Friday.

A second resolution introduced before the Alaska Senate on Friday is intended to show support for Ukraine. Revak, a combat veteran, spoke forcefully about his experiences in the Iraq War when calling for greater U.S. energy independence.

”It’s one thing to see it on TV, it’s another thing to live it,” he said. “I know more than most about those horrors. I spent two years of my life in a ground war. I’ve been shot and I’ve been blown up. I’ve lost a lot of friends.”

On the Capitol steps, a bipartisan group of Alaska legislators showed solidarity for Ukraine. Some prayed for Ukraine, others urged for the state to divest over $270 million it has in Russia-based holdings. Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined those calls on Thursday.

Tkachenko Bell said he hasn’t been sleeping or eating well since the invasion. He has been worried about friends and family back home, but said this support makes a difference.

“Moments like this, they help me warm my heart,” he said.

