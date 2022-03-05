NTSB issues safety recommendations after Alaska midair crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A federal agency tasked with investigating plane crashes is recommending that all pilots be required to communicate their positions on a designated radio frequency when entering and exiting areas not controlled by air traffic control towers throughout Alaska.

This was among the recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration included in a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. It follows a midair collision that killed seven people, including an Alaska state lawmaker, near Soldotna in 2020.

The FAA says it will review the recommendations. The NTSB report says between 2005-2020, there have been 14 midair collisions in Alaska, with 12 of them in uncontrolled airspace. The collisions resulted in 35 deaths and 15 serious injuries.

