Advertisement

NTSB issues safety recommendations after Alaska midair crash

A federal agency tasked with investigating plane crashes has released safety recommendations...
A federal agency tasked with investigating plane crashes has released safety recommendations following a midair collision that killed seven people, including an Alaska state lawmaker, near Soldotna in 2020.(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A federal agency tasked with investigating plane crashes is recommending that all pilots be required to communicate their positions on a designated radio frequency when entering and exiting areas not controlled by air traffic control towers throughout Alaska.

This was among the recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration included in a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. It follows a midair collision that killed seven people, including an Alaska state lawmaker, near Soldotna in 2020.

Related: 7 dead in plane crash near Soldotna

The FAA says it will review the recommendations. The NTSB report says between 2005-2020, there have been 14 midair collisions in Alaska, with 12 of them in uncontrolled airspace. The collisions resulted in 35 deaths and 15 serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrons of two Anchorage businesses say they have observed, and participated in, gambling....
Patrons allege gambling sites are operating in Anchorage
Brandy Sullivan (left) with sister Tina Novotney.
Anchorage man found guilty of murder for shooting his wife in 2017
A joint meeting of the Anchorage Assembly and the Anchorage School Board grew heated over...
Joint meeting between Anchorage Assembly, school board gets heated over school resource officer funding
Dallas Seavey wins historic 5th Iditarod
Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever
Iditarod veteran Kristy Berington gives a high five as she leaves 4th Avenue at the ceremonial...
Iditarod live blog: Teams hit the trail in ceremonial start of 50th running

Latest News

Iditarod veteran Kristy Berington gives a high five as she leaves 4th Avenue at the ceremonial...
Iditarod live blog: Teams hit the trail in ceremonial start of 50th running
Chad Stoddard.
2021 Iditarod rookie of the year Chad Stoddard looks forward to opportunity to finish in Nome for first time
Anchorage prepares for return of Iditarod ceremonial start
Anchorage prepares for return of Iditarod ceremonial start
Pedestrian struck, killed near downtown Anchorage on Friday