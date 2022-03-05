Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed near downtown Anchorage on Friday

(CNN Newsource/file)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:49 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle Friday night near downtown Anchorage, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Police were called to the intersection of Gambell Street and 11th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to a community alert. Officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department found the male pedestrian dead on the scene.

His identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

Police initially closed all lanes of Gambell Street while they investigated the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrons of two Anchorage businesses say they have observed, and participated in, gambling....
Patrons allege gambling sites are operating in Anchorage
Brandy Sullivan (left) with sister Tina Novotney.
Anchorage man found guilty of murder for shooting his wife in 2017
A joint meeting of the Anchorage Assembly and the Anchorage School Board grew heated over...
Joint meeting between Anchorage Assembly, school board gets heated over school resource officer funding
Dallas Seavey wins historic 5th Iditarod
Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever
Iditarod veteran Kristy Berington gives a high five as she leaves 4th Avenue at the ceremonial...
Iditarod live blog: Teams hit the trail in ceremonial start of 50th running

Latest News

Iditarod veteran Kristy Berington gives a high five as she leaves 4th Avenue at the ceremonial...
Iditarod live blog: Teams hit the trail in ceremonial start of 50th running
A federal agency tasked with investigating plane crashes has released safety recommendations...
NTSB issues safety recommendations after Alaska midair crash
Chad Stoddard.
2021 Iditarod rookie of the year Chad Stoddard looks forward to opportunity to finish in Nome for first time
Anchorage prepares for return of Iditarod ceremonial start
Anchorage prepares for return of Iditarod ceremonial start