Pedestrian struck, killed near downtown Anchorage on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle Friday night near downtown Anchorage, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Police were called to the intersection of Gambell Street and 11th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to a community alert. Officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department found the male pedestrian dead on the scene.

His identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

Police initially closed all lanes of Gambell Street while they investigated the scene.

