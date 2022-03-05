Advertisement

Record daily snowfall continues for Anchorage with significant accumulations

Winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday
By the time snow stops falling around midnight, today's snowfall could rank in the top 20 snowfall amounts ever recorded at the Ted Stevens Airport.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service office at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport measured 10.5 inches of snow, smashing the old record on this day of 4.4 inches set in 2009.

The March 5 record had already been eclipsed by noon Saturday, when the weather service reported 7.8 inches at the airport.

Saturday’s record was also enough for a top-20 placement in the all-time record books. The 10.5 inches makes it the 18th-biggest snowfall at the airport since official record-keeping began in the early 1950s.

Additional accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected from 1 p.m. until midnight, bringing total storm accumulations of 12-16 inches for the Anchorage Bowl (including Eagle River) and 14-20 inches for Hillside, with locally higher amounts for both areas.

At 10:15 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service upgraded the winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning which remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday. Snow will continue, becoming moderate to heavy once again by the mid-afternoon, with snowfall rates in the 1-2 inch per hour range once again into the early evening. It will then become light in intensity by the late evening, and is expected to end after midnight.

If travel is necessary, please allow plenty of time to safely reach your destination. Also, allow extra braking distance between you and the driver ahead of you. With ice underneath the snow, roads are slick to say the least, and caution should also be exercised when stopping at intersections, as well as moving onto on and off ramps, as well as bridges and overpasses.

