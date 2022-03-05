Wet snow, rain and wind to start the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A major change in the look of the winter landscape is on the way. Another storm moves in late Friday night and Saturday loaded with moisture.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Anchorage starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The higher elevations of the hillside will get an estimated 4-8 inches of snow, while the Anchorage Bowl area will see 3-5 inches. Winds will diminish Saturday afternoon.

Even heavier amounts of snow are expected for Seward, Whittier, Valdez and Glennallen. These areas could see snowfall accumulations of 5-12 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Blizzard conditions are ongoing over western Alaska, but the warnings and advisories will be lifted Saturday as the storm moves north.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.