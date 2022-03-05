Advertisement

Wet snow, rain and wind to start the weekend

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:12 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A major change in the look of the winter landscape is on the way. Another storm moves in late Friday night and Saturday loaded with moisture.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Anchorage starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The higher elevations of the hillside will get an estimated 4-8 inches of snow, while the Anchorage Bowl area will see 3-5 inches. Winds will diminish Saturday afternoon.

Even heavier amounts of snow are expected for Seward, Whittier, Valdez and Glennallen. These areas could see snowfall accumulations of 5-12 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Blizzard conditions are ongoing over western Alaska, but the warnings and advisories will be lifted Saturday as the storm moves north.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrons of two Anchorage businesses say they have observed, and participated in, gambling....
Patrons allege gambling sites are operating in Anchorage
Brandy Sullivan (left) with sister Tina Novotney.
Anchorage man found guilty of murder for shooting his wife in 2017
Dallas Seavey wins historic 5th Iditarod
Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
The state of Alaska reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as cases...
Alaska reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days; hospitalizations decline

Latest News

Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
Active weather brings high winds and snow across Alaska
JP-7 day 3-3-22
A cycle of high winds, wet snow and rain
JP-7 day 3-3-22
Windy, warm and wet weather