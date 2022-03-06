Advertisement

5 people rescued following plane crash on Lake Iliamna

A rescue operation was activated on Saturday following a plane crash eight miles southwest of Iliamna Lake near Newhalen.(NTSB)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rescue operation was activated on Saturday following a plane crash on Iliamna Lake near Newhalen.

The Alaska State Troopers wrote in a dispatch that they were notified of an Emergency Location Transmitter on the ice of Lake Iliamna. Troopers wrote that Wildlife Troopers launched a helicopter form King Salmon and assisted the Alaska Air National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard with the rescue of all five people on board, four passengers and one pilot. Helicopters arrived at approximately 6 p.m. and hoisted all five people from the wreckage, who were then taken to hospitals in Anchorage by LifeMed and Air Guard fixed-wing aircraft.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Clint Johnson said that the Cessna 206 crashed during a flight from Levelock to Port Alsworth was diverted to Iliamna due to weather. The plane crashed on Lake Iliamna two miles south of Mount Iliamna.

Johnson said that the NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information.

