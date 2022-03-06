Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating suspicious death

Anchorage Police Department headquarters
Anchorage Police Department headquarters
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police reported that they are investigating a death deemed “suspicious in nature” near 4300 Arctic Boulevard.

In a community alert, police wrote that they received a call at 8:14 p.m. on Saturday about a teenage girl found dead inside a home on Arctic Boulevard.

“While the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this suspicious in nature,” police wrote.

Police reported that the crime scene team had responded and that the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

