Anchorage police investigating suspicious death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police reported that they are investigating a death deemed “suspicious in nature” near 4300 Arctic Boulevard.

In a community alert, police wrote that they received a call at 8:14 p.m. on Saturday about a teenage girl found dead inside a home on Arctic Boulevard.

“While the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this suspicious in nature,” police wrote.

Police reported that the crime scene team had responded and that the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.