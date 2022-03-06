Advertisement

Kurka injured, out for rest of Paralympics

Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka announced on his social media Friday that he had been...
Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka announced on his social media Friday that he had been injured prior to his downhill sit-ski race and will be out for the rest of the Paralympics.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka announced on his social media Friday that he had been injured prior to his downhill sit-ski race and will be out for the rest of the Paralympics.

Kurka, a 30-year-old three-time Paralympian from Palmer, was scheduled to compete in the super g, super combined and giant slalom races. Despite two broken bones, Kurka still competed in the downhill and took 4th place, just 1.64 seconds behind Corey Peters of New Zealand.

Alaskan cross-country skier Grace Miller and snowboarder Katy Maddry are still scheduled to compete in their events.

