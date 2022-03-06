Kurka injured, out for rest of Paralympics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka announced on his social media Friday that he had been injured prior to his downhill sit-ski race and will be out for the rest of the Paralympics.

Kurka, a 30-year-old three-time Paralympian from Palmer, was scheduled to compete in the super g, super combined and giant slalom races. Despite two broken bones, Kurka still competed in the downhill and took 4th place, just 1.64 seconds behind Corey Peters of New Zealand.

It is with a heavy heart that the downhill here in Beijing will be my only race. The heavy winds were dangerous and just prior to racing took me into the fence. Breaking my humerus and thumb. I still raced and gave it my all. I promise I won’t be giving up. pic.twitter.com/GtABjnRKdG — Andrew Kurka (@Andrew_Kurka) March 5, 2022

Alaskan cross-country skier Grace Miller and snowboarder Katy Maddry are still scheduled to compete in their events.

