Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:51 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a plane crash on Lake Iliamna are airlifted to Anchorage hospitals.
5 people rescued following plane crash on Lake Iliamna
Bright conditions expected on Sunday, but please be careful shoveling this wet, heavy snow.
Record snowfall coming to an end in Anchorage area
Anchorage Police Department headquarters
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death
Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Teams begin arriving at Yentna in 50th running of the Last Great Race
Pedestrian struck, killed near downtown Anchorage on Friday

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys
People near the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, evacuate.
Families near Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine flee
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue
Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka