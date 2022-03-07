Alaska reports over 450 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported more than 450 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as cases around the state remain on the decline.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 463 new cases — 254 on Friday, 103 on Saturday and 106 on Sunday. Of those, six were nonresident cases. State case data shows a 25% decrease between the week of Feb. 21-Feb. 27 and last week.

There are 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, three of whom require ventilators. There are 25 available intensive care unit beds across the state, but just three ICU beds available in Anchorage. There have been a total of 1,191 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 33 of which were among nonresidents.

Early in February, the state announced that it would only report additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesdays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank Alaska third among all states for its rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita. Alaska’s rate of 285 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week trails only Montana and Idaho, the latter of which leads the nation with a rate of 495.

The state COVID-19 dashboard features a new graphic representing the vaccination status of Alaskans. In a pie chart, the state showed that 35.7% of Alaska residents have no reported vaccinations for COVID-19, and 32.6% of all eligible residents are up to date.

The state variant tracking also shows a slight uptick in sequenced cases of the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant. The original omicron variant reached its peak on Jan. 16, making up for 96.96% of the total count of collection date by the state. The omicron variant now makes up for 88.37% while stealth omicron has risen to 11.63% of the total count of collection date.

This DHSS graph shows vaccination status of Alaska residents, military and Department of Defense personnel. (Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

While the state as a whole still has over two times the amount of cases needed to qualify for a high alert level, four boroughs and census areas have dipped below that threshold.

The Southeast Fairbanks Census area has dropped to a substantial alert level, the Wrangell City and Borough has dropped to a moderate alert level, and without any cases in the last week, both the Skagway Municipality and the Aleutians West Census area have dropped to a low alert level.

Of the 463 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend, 457 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 96

Juneau: 35

Northwest Arctic Borough: 33 in 7 communities

Kotzebue: 32

Nome: 23

Nome Census Area: 20 in 6 communities

Greater Wasilla area: 19

Ketchikan: 18

Soldotna: 18

Fairbanks: 15

Greater Palmer area: 12

Kenai: 12

Sitka: 11

Kodiak: 10

Eagle River: 8

Kusilvak Census Area: 8 in 6 communities

Valdez: 8

Haines: 7

Homer: 6

Metlakatla: 6

Seward: 6

Bethel: 4

Bethel Census Area: 4 in 4 communities

Chugiak: 4

Craig: 4

Mat-Su Borough: 4

Copper River Census Area: 3 in 3 communities

Dillingham: 3

Sterling: 3

Chevak: 2

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: 2 in 2 communities

North Slope Borough: 2

Petersburg: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Utqiaġvik: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Anchor Point: 1

Cordova: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Nikiski: 1

Tok: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1.

