Alaska reports over 450 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported more than 450 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as cases around the state remain on the decline.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 463 new cases — 254 on Friday, 103 on Saturday and 106 on Sunday. Of those, six were nonresident cases. State case data shows a 25% decrease between the week of Feb. 21-Feb. 27 and last week.
There are 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, three of whom require ventilators. There are 25 available intensive care unit beds across the state, but just three ICU beds available in Anchorage. There have been a total of 1,191 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 33 of which were among nonresidents.
Early in February, the state announced that it would only report additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesdays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank Alaska third among all states for its rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita. Alaska’s rate of 285 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week trails only Montana and Idaho, the latter of which leads the nation with a rate of 495.
The state COVID-19 dashboard features a new graphic representing the vaccination status of Alaskans. In a pie chart, the state showed that 35.7% of Alaska residents have no reported vaccinations for COVID-19, and 32.6% of all eligible residents are up to date.
The state variant tracking also shows a slight uptick in sequenced cases of the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant. The original omicron variant reached its peak on Jan. 16, making up for 96.96% of the total count of collection date by the state. The omicron variant now makes up for 88.37% while stealth omicron has risen to 11.63% of the total count of collection date.
While the state as a whole still has over two times the amount of cases needed to qualify for a high alert level, four boroughs and census areas have dipped below that threshold.
The Southeast Fairbanks Census area has dropped to a substantial alert level, the Wrangell City and Borough has dropped to a moderate alert level, and without any cases in the last week, both the Skagway Municipality and the Aleutians West Census area have dropped to a low alert level.
Of the 463 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend, 457 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:
- Anchorage: 96
- Juneau: 35
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 33 in 7 communities
- Kotzebue: 32
- Nome: 23
- Nome Census Area: 20 in 6 communities
- Greater Wasilla area: 19
- Ketchikan: 18
- Soldotna: 18
- Fairbanks: 15
- Greater Palmer area: 12
- Kenai: 12
- Sitka: 11
- Kodiak: 10
- Eagle River: 8
- Kusilvak Census Area: 8 in 6 communities
- Valdez: 8
- Haines: 7
- Homer: 6
- Metlakatla: 6
- Seward: 6
- Bethel: 4
- Bethel Census Area: 4 in 4 communities
- Chugiak: 4
- Craig: 4
- Mat-Su Borough: 4
- Copper River Census Area: 3 in 3 communities
- Dillingham: 3
- Sterling: 3
- Chevak: 2
- Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: 2 in 2 communities
- North Slope Borough: 2
- Petersburg: 2
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2
- Utqiaġvik: 2
- Aleutians East Borough: 1
- Anchor Point: 1
- Cordova: 1
- Dillingham Census Area: 1
- Girdwood: 1
- Healy: 1
- Hooper Bay: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
- Nikiski: 1
- Tok: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1.
