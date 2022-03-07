Advertisement

Bright sunshine continues into Monday

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a difference a day makes this time of year. Following the record setting 12.2 inches of heavy, wet snow on Saturday, the sun was out in all its glory across Southcentral on Sunday. We can thank high pressure building down from the northwest for such a beautiful end to this first weekend of March. The increased sun angle, and the reflecting sunlight off the fresh layer of snow, made for a very bright day across the region. An added bonus, the high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was 37 degrees, six degrees above the normal of 31.

Be ready for a very chilly overnight, though. The combination of clear skies, light winds, and that new snow, makes for ideal “radiational cooling” to take place. Under such conditions, all of the heat that took place at the surface radiates, or escapes, back into the atmosphere, causing temperatures to drop steadily and sharply during the night. Temperatures by sunrise Monday morning (7:41 a.m.), are forecast to range from the lower teens along the Hillside to the upper teens in west Anchorage.

Sunshine will be plentiful once again throughout the day on Monday, so expect another bright beautiful day with a few puffy, fair weather clouds during the afternoon. Highs will also be similar to Sunday, in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Enjoy that golden sunshine because another storm system moving in from the southwest will bring an increase in clouds on Tuesday, and additional periods of snow (mainly light at this point) beginning late Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.

