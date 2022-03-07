Advertisement

Fort Wainwright soldier charged with sexual abuse of a minor

FastCast March 7, 2022
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM AKST
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation arrested a Fort Wainwright soldier on charges relating to sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 19-year-old Brendon Middleton was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Troopers said Middleton’s arrest stemmed from a previous investigation in the Fairbanks and North Pole area of U.S. Army active-duty members in 2021 and 2022. Middleton was jailed at the Fairbanks Correctional Center and a preliminary hearing is set for March 23.

Troopers added that more charges are pending while the investigation continues.

