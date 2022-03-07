Man accused of pushing person out second-story window in Juneau indicted on murder charge

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A Juneau grand jury indicted 59-year-old Tommy Bowers on a charge of second-degree murder on Friday, the Alaska Department of Law reported in a press release.

The indictment comes after 54-year-old Earl McKinley died following a fall from a second-story window of a soup kitchen and emergency shelter in Juneau where the two men were residents. Bowers is accused of pushing McKinley out of the window.

Juneau police said that the incident happened at 10:23 p.m. near 8700 Teal Street on Feb. 25. McKinley was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died on March 1.

Bowers was accused of pushing McKinley following an argument at the Glory Hall shelter and soup kitchen, and Juneau police said that McKinley fell approximately 13 feet.

Bowers was initially taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center on second-degree assault charges prior to the grand jury indictment for second-degree murder. Bail has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.