3 teens wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa school.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said potential suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines.

Police said the three teens are in critical condition.

The school was initially locked down but now students are being allowed to go home.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

