Participants excited for the return of Running of the Reindeer

On Saturday people from all over the state of Alaska and beyond are checking off an item on their bucket list....thanks to some reindeer.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People from all over the state of Alaska and beyond checked off an item on their bucket list on Saturday thanks to some reindeer.

On the corner of 4th Avenue and H Street —people dressed up as superheroes, cartoon characters, and even some individuals who could have been wearing a lot more clothing — participated in the 14th Annual Running of the Reindeer at Fur Rendezvous.

Participants dressed in costumes on the corner of 4th and H
Participants dressed in costumes on the corner of 4th and H(SK)

”Yeah, we love to see the costumes every year, that’s really fun. Especially because there are some shocking costumes,” Williams Reindeer Farm co-owner Lauren Waite said.

The event was presented Fur Rondy, and organizers said more than 1,000 people signed up for the mad dash down 4th Avenue encouraged by galloping reindeer. The event had four “herds” this year: women, men, couples, and groups.

Waite said 25 reindeer ran in the event this year, which is about an average quantity. Some years they have had as many as 30 reindeer, and others 18.

Williams Reindeer Farm
Williams Reindeer Farm(SK)

She added that she was really “bummed” the event was canceled last year due COVID, but thankfully the events returned this winter.

”We are really glad to be back and have a really fun event this year,” Waite said.

Ellen and Francesca, who participated in the women’s herd, said this was their first time participating in the event, and they plan to do it again in future. They had a lot of fun.

”I thought it would be something fun because she(Francesca) has never done it before, I’ve never done it before, so we just thought we’d check it out. We have watched it a few times and it looks potentially harmless,” Ellen Twiname said.

The event is also a fundraiser for Toys for Tots. The entry fee was $32 per person

Participants excited for the return of Running of the Reindeer(SK)

