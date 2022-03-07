Sen. Sullivan meets with Ukrainian families in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thoughts of loved ones and friends caught in the fight continue to be on the minds of Ukrainians in Alaska.

“I have a family member we lost contact with because it’s the heaviest area in Kyiv which has been shelled. We haven’t heard from him at all,” Tetyana Robbins said. “I have my cousin ... and right now it’s under, you know, really heavy shelling.”

Ukraine remains the target of Russian forces who first launched their attacks Feb. 24.

“Those in western Ukraine, they’re not as affected,” Taras Ilnitski said. “But, the war crimes that they’re seeing is significant.”

Members of Alaska’s Ukrainian community heard from Sen. Dan Sullivan Sunday at Anchorage’s New Chance Christian Church. Sullivan is among the members of Congress who spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday on a Zoom call.

“What is happening with Vladimir Putin right now, is doing to the citizens of Ukraine, in my view, is evil,” Sullivan told the crowd.

The senator asked for the time to discuss the measures used thus far to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his attack on Ukraine. That includes economic sanctions placed by many countries, including the United States. But, there is one in particular Sullivan wants to see.

“We need to block exports of Russian oil and gas to everywhere in the world,” Sullivan said.

So far, sanctions have not stopped the fighting. The United Nations, according to multiple media reports, has recorded civilian casualties in the hundreds since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“There is increasing evidence that Russian military are purposely targeting civilians which is a war crime,” Sullivan said.

That’s part of the reason why Sullivan called for more military and humanitarian aide to defend the Ukrainian people.

Meanwhile, the local Ukrainian community said it’s working with different groups around the area to help any refugees who are brought to Alaska. They expect to formally announce their plans shortly.

