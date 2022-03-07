Sunshine and quiet conditions remain across much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Icy conditions are a big issue across Southcentral Alaska, following record-breaking snow from the weekend. With clear skies and rapidly falling temperatures overnight, water quickly froze on area roads. Be cautious and alert this morning, as the freeze/thaw weather pattern sticks around with us this week.

If you’re a fan of sunshine, a large portion of the state will see plenty of it today. This comes as high pressure is maintaining a hold on the region, but not for long. While sunny skies will be evident for a large portion of today, clouds will quickly build in by Tuesday. This comes ahead of another round of snow and wintry mix that will build into Southcentral.

Snow will arrive as early as Tuesday morning for extreme southern portions of the Kenai Peninsula and gradually build northward through the day. For Anchorage and the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, snow can be expected to arrive after 8 p.m. As the snow and warmer air continues to build into Southcentral, we’ll see a gradual transition into a wintry mix through the day Wednesday. While accumulation looks likely, many areas will see less than 4 inches of snow through the middle of the week. This comes off of what has already been a snowy season across Southcentral, as Anchorage is sitting at 80 inches of snowfall and a snow depth of 30 inches.

The wintry mix looks to linger through Thursday, before drier conditions return to Southcentral. Remember to set those clocks forward this weekend, as DST begins.

Have a wonderful week!

