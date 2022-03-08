Anchorage resident from Ukraine worries about children of war as Russian invasion continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Russia intensifies attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, one Anchorage woman is wondering if the West shouldn’t do more. Liliya Huseynova is a West Anchorage High School math teacher, originally from Ukraine, who has lived in the U.S. for 24 years.

Huseynova has family in Ukraine who have been sheltering in the basement of their apartment building for the past 12 days, including two second cousins who are 6 and 9 years old. Huseynova said her family is afraid to leave the unheated basement.

“It’s dangerous,” she said. “You can be killed. You can be killed, literally killed.”

One of the children, 9-year-old Lyalya, has been posting videos of their shelter and interviewing the other residents who are living there. In one video she’s seen interviewing a resident outside their apartment building, only to scramble back to the basement when the sound of shelling starts nearby. Huseynova is worried

“She has normal childhood before Russia invaded,” she said. “... I still do not believe it. I still can not comprehend this horror, what the Russian army is doing to their brothers.”

Huseynova is worried about the effect of war on children and the video she streams from Ukrainian news stations isn’t helping. It shows civilian targets being hit, including schools. As an educator, she says, the images disturb her even more.

“I am a teacher, worried, what is next? Russian bombs, what’s the purpose, what’s the goal, where will kids go?” she said.

Huseynova believes children will need a lot of help with mental health. She said the need for food and medicine is also growing for families like hers who are trapped and can not leave the country. At the very least, she said, the West should do more for the children, including making sure families receive humanitarian aid.

In recent days, Alaska’s congressional delegation has called for the U.S. to ban Russian energy imports, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined calls from a bipartisan group of legislators for Alaska to divest from Russia.

