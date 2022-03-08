Advertisement

Anchorage resident from Ukraine worries about children of war as Russian invasion continues

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Russia intensifies attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, one Anchorage woman is wondering if the West shouldn’t do more. Liliya Huseynova is a West Anchorage High School math teacher, originally from Ukraine, who has lived in the U.S. for 24 years.

Huseynova has family in Ukraine who have been sheltering in the basement of their apartment building for the past 12 days, including two second cousins who are 6 and 9 years old. Huseynova said her family is afraid to leave the unheated basement.

“It’s dangerous,” she said. “You can be killed. You can be killed, literally killed.”

One of the children, 9-year-old Lyalya, has been posting videos of their shelter and interviewing the other residents who are living there. In one video she’s seen interviewing a resident outside their apartment building, only to scramble back to the basement when the sound of shelling starts nearby. Huseynova is worried

“She has normal childhood before Russia invaded,” she said. “... I still do not believe it. I still can not comprehend this horror, what the Russian army is doing to their brothers.”

Related: Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics

Huseynova is worried about the effect of war on children and the video she streams from Ukrainian news stations isn’t helping. It shows civilian targets being hit, including schools. As an educator, she says, the images disturb her even more.

“I am a teacher, worried, what is next? Russian bombs, what’s the purpose, what’s the goal, where will kids go?” she said.

Huseynova believes children will need a lot of help with mental health. She said the need for food and medicine is also growing for families like hers who are trapped and can not leave the country. At the very least, she said, the West should do more for the children, including making sure families receive humanitarian aid.

In recent days, Alaska’s congressional delegation has called for the U.S. to ban Russian energy imports, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined calls from a bipartisan group of legislators for Alaska to divest from Russia.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Several teams depart Rohn checkpoint
Victims of a plane crash on Lake Iliamna are airlifted to Anchorage hospitals.
5 people rescued following plane crash on Lake Iliamna
Anchorage Police Department headquarters
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location
Nuiqsut, Alaska in 2016.
Gas leak reported at North Slope oilfield drill site; no injuries reported

Latest News

Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Several teams depart Rohn checkpoint
Telling Alaska’s Story: Unearthing the mystery of a hunting bow in Lake Clark National Park.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Unearthing the mystery of a hunting bow in Lake Clark National Park
Telling Alaska’s Story: Unearthing the mystery of a hunting bow in Lake Clark National Park.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Unearthing the mystery of a hunting bow in Lake Clark National Park