Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: New Jersey officers catch 3-year-old dropped from burning building

A father throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape the flames. (SOURCE: SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, N.J. (Gray News) – The body camera of an officer in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a child was dropped out the window of a burning building and into the arms of officers below.

A raging fire was coursing through an apartment complex in Brunswick, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

First responders with the South Brunswick Police Department believed they had fully evacuated the building when they saw a man stick his head out of a second story window.

During a fire, a father dropped his son down to first responders. (WCBS, SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT, SOUTH BRUNSWICK FIRE, NEIGHBOR HANDOUT, CNN)

The first responders lined up on the ground below as the man disappeared back into the apartment, reappearing with his 3-year-old son. The group below yelled at the father to “pass the baby,” and the man dropped the child into their outstretched arms.

The officers then regroup to catch the father as he pulls himself out of the window headfirst and drops to the ground. Police say both the father and child suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Several teams depart Rohn checkpoint
Victims of a plane crash on Lake Iliamna are airlifted to Anchorage hospitals.
5 people rescued following plane crash on Lake Iliamna
Anchorage Police Department headquarters
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location
Nuiqsut, Alaska in 2016.
Gas leak reported at North Slope oilfield drill site; no injuries reported

Latest News

At a surprise party, Christine Gilbert tried on wedding dresses and laughed and cried with her...
Single woman picks out wedding dress with mom dying of cancer
A single woman planned a wedding dress party, so her mom with cancer could help her pick a...
Daughter has wedding dress party for mom with cancer
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Before recent rise in inflation, Alaska wages grew 11% from 2010 to 2020
Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Several teams depart Rohn checkpoint